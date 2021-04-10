Sanjay Pandey gets additional charge of Maharashtra DGP

Known for his integrity but sidelined for many years, Sanjay Pandey, a 1986-batch officer, was in-charge of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation and before that of the Home Guards. (File)

Senior IPS officer Sanjay Pandey was given additional charge of the Maharashtra DGP on Friday.

Known for his integrity but sidelined for many years, Pandey, a 1986-batch officer, was in-charge of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation and before that of the Home Guards.

During the recent upheaval in the police force, Rajnish Seth, DG Anti-Corruption Bureau was given additional charge of the state DGP.

Pandey, the most senior IPS officer, had made no secret of his unhappiness at being “overlooked” for the post twice in a row in the past three months – first after Subodh Jaiswal stepped down mid-tenure to move to the centre on deputation, and the second time, in the recent reshufle.

The full posting will be finalised only after the UPSC sends back its panel of three senior officers from which the government must choose one. ENS