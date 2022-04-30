Sanjay Pandey at citizens’ conference: Police equipped to handle law & order issues

Addressing a “citizens’ conference” at NCPA, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Saturday said that the nearly 40,000-strong police force “will be batting on the front foot” to ensure that is no law and order situation in the city in regard to issues like the use of loudspeakers by mosques.

The commissioner, who addressed the conference along with former Bombay High Court judge Abhay Thipsay and advanced locality management (ALM) members, said that he would need the support of Mumbaikars to help out in case attempts are made to disrupt law and order situation.

Pandey said, “We are well prepared and the people need not worry about anything. We need your help when it comes to ensuring that a law and order situation does not arise. However, if such a situation does arise, we are equipped to handle it. We will then need your help at the last stage, when it comes to the healing process.”

He, however, added that he does not expect any law and order problems in the city.

While Ramzan Eid is set to be celebrated next week, the time coincides with the threat given by MNS that it will remove loudspeakers from mosques on May 3. The Mumbai Police has already called in reinforcements from other units like the State Reserve Police Force and is taking preventive action against historysheeters

and those who have a history of stoking communal violence.

At the conference, which was attended by ALM and mohalla committee members, Pandey said they should draft a bill that should define the responsibility of ALMs and the role of civil society.

“I heard some ALM members talk about how difficult it is to register ALMs… and they also get deregistered easily. Hence, if there is an Act in place defining the roles, it would make people’s participation more effective,” he added.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Pandey said that so far, they have received around 85 applications for the use of loudspeakers. “Most of the applications are legal and have been approved by the police,” he added.