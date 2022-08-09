Sanjay Mishra starrer ‘Woh 3 Din’ will keep you hooked till the end

If someone tells you that a film is being made on the life of a rickshaw puller, then it is obvious to thing that who might be interested in the life and times of a rickshaw puller? And if someone comes and tells you that film based on a rickshaw puller is already made and is worth watching then obviously it will make you think again about the film. Yes, it is true that Sanjay Mishra starrer upcoming film ‘Woh 3 Din’ is not only worth watching but it is a film which will remembered for its sensitive story telling.

The writting of the film is top notch, it is a well edited and finely executed film and all the lead performances are worth gloating about, specially the character of a poor rickshaw puller which had been amazingly performed by one and only Sanjay Mishra. This film once again proves that not the budget of the film but the intention of the film is what that matters and that any story can be told in an interesting manner. ‘Woh 3 Din’ is not only an entertaining film but at the same time it is also a very meaningful film which is strongly rooted in mundane village life.

The film is about a rickshaw puller named Rambharose who one day meets a stranger as a passenger who wish to rent his rickshaw for straight 3 days. These 3 days turns out to be most adventurous ride for Rambharose. During these 3 days what ensues is a life sucking experience of suspense,? crime and adventure of epic proportion which changes Rambharose’s life forever.

Sanjay Mishra gives his heart and soul to the character of a rickshaw puller. His performance is a treat to watch and with this film he once again proves his versitality as an actor. Rajesh Sharma, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Purva Parag, Payal Mukherjee and Amzad Qureshi too excel in their respective parts. Director Raaj Aashoo has made a very heart touching film on the life of a rickshaw puller and the events surrounding him and his efforts needs to be seen on the big screen.

‘Woh 3 Din’ is a important film of our times which presents the harsh life of villagers in a very simple yet very powerful way. The story of the film is so fascinating that it keeps you hooked till the end and it doesn’t bore you at any given point of time. This film will make you realise the power of story-telling and will take you to the memories of your own village life.