Sanjay Leela Bhansali couldn’t work with Sushant Singh Rajput due to date issues: Mumbai Police

Sanjay Leela Bhansali eventually had made the films with other actors as the YRF allegedly did not allow Sushant Singh Rajput to work with another production house. (PTI) Sanjay Leela Bhansali eventually had made the films with other actors as the YRF allegedly did not allow Sushant Singh Rajput to work with another production house. (PTI)

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has told the Mumbai Police that he had planned to make four films with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but was unable to cast him as the actor did not have dates available.

Rajput (34) was found hanging at his suburban Bandra residence on June 14.

On Monday afternoon, Bhansali was questioned for close to four hours at Bandra police station after it emerged that Rajput was unable to work on a film with the director in 2012 as he had a contract with the Yash Raj Films (YRF), a production house. Bhansali eventually had made the films with other actors as the YRF allegedly did not allow him to work with another production house as he had yet to finish his three-film contract, said a senior police official.

Bhansali is the 34th person to record statement with Bandra police in connection with Rajput’s suicide, said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IX. Police have taken into custody footage from CCTV cameras mounted at the Bandra West building where Rajput stayed. But there were no CCTV cameras at Rajput’s home, police said.

The police are now awaiting a response from Twitter India’s nodal officer seeking information about posts made on Rajput’s Twitter handle hours before his death, said Trimukhe. They police are also waiting for reports for samples seized from Rajput’s bedroom from the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory.

