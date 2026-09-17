When you visit Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Bijalee won’t be there

Bijalee, an 18-year-old tigress and one of the major crowd-pullers at Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), has died due to age-related health issues, taking the tiger count in the national park to 11.

According to the forest officials, Bijalee died at around 9.45 pm on Wednesday, September 16, while she was undergoing veterinary treatment.

The SGNP administration on Thursday said that a standard post-mortem examination would be conducted to determine the exact cause of her death.

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Bijalee’s death also comes six months after a 15-year-old lion, Bharat, died in the park due to age complications.

“While the preliminary assessment is that Bijalee died due to old age, the post-mortem examination is expected to establish the exact cause of death,” an official said.