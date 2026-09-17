When you visit Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Bijalee won’t be there

The SGNP administration said a standard post-mortem examination would be conducted to determine the exact cause of her death.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
2 min readSep 17, 2026 03:04 PM IST
Bijalee SGNP deathBijalee, 18-year-old tigress, a major crowd puller at SGNP died on Thursday (Photo sources through special arrangement)
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Bijalee, an 18-year-old tigress and one of the major crowd-pullers at Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), has died due to age-related health issues, taking the tiger count in the national park to 11.

According to the forest officials, Bijalee died at around 9.45 pm on Wednesday, September 16, while she was undergoing veterinary treatment.

The SGNP administration on Thursday said that a standard post-mortem examination would be conducted to determine the exact cause of her death.

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Bijalee’s death also comes six months after a 15-year-old lion,  Bharat, died in the park due to age complications.

“While the preliminary assessment is that Bijalee died due to old age, the post-mortem examination is expected to establish the exact cause of death,” an official said.

According to the SGNP administration, the national park authorities had been monitoring her health after observing a gradual decline in her food intake. She was also being provided veterinary and supportive treatment.

Bijalee was brought to SGNP from Pench Tiger Reserve in July 2016 to boost tourism. Bijalee’s presence in SGNP became part of the park’s wildlife management, conservation education and captive animal care efforts, the administration said.

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During her years at SGNP, Bijalee became a familiar attraction for visitors and was also closely associated with the veterinary and animal-care teams at the park. The administration said that her presence had brought immense joy to the visitors.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

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