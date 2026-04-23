‘You will meet Pansare’: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad threatens publisher over 38-year-old book on Shivaji Maharaj

Sanjay Gaikwad, an MLA of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has allegedly abused and threatened a publisher over a book about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

An audio clip in which he purportedly abuses Kolhapur-based publisher Prashant Ambi has gone viral on social media.

Ambi alleged that Gaikwad called him earlier this week and spoke for around nine minutes, objecting to the book’s title, Shivaji Kon Hota?, and using abusive language.

The book, written by CPI leader and rationalist Govind Pansare and first published in 1988, has been in circulation for decades and earlier faced objections over its title.