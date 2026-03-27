Sandeep Gadoli encounter case: SIT shocked with acquittal; say had strong evidence against Haryana cops

It was Gadoli’s brother Kuldeep who had petitioned the Bombay High Court saying his brother had been murdered and sought registration of a murder case. (File Photo)

Mumbai police SIT officers who investigated the Sandeep Gadoli murder case were taken aback by the acquittal of all eight accused as they believed they had gathered strong evidence in the form of CCTV footage and whatsapp communication to prove the role of the arrested accused.

Officers claimed they were discussing the quantum of punishment as they were certain that the evidence provided in the chargesheet was enough to prove the charges against the accused.

Avdut Chavan, the investigating officer on the case who has since retired, said, “I am not aware about the judgement in the case as I have come to my village. But we had filed a detailed chargesheet with strong evidence. I am surprised”