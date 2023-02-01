Sandeep Gadoli ‘fake’ encounter case: Want to withdraw plea bargain, model Divya Pahuja to court

Days after moving an application seeking a plea bargain for her release by pleading guilty in the alleged fake encounter case of Haryana gangster Sandeep Gadoli, model Divya Pahuja on Tuesday told the court that she wants to withdraw the plea.

Pahuja, who has been lodged in Byculla women’s jail since 2016, said in her plea that her previous application was filed under duress due to her state of mind. Following this, the court took her plea seeking the withdrawal on record.

“I have undergone more than six-and-a-half years of incarceration in custody and my long incarceration has affected my mental health and I have been traumatised immensely,” the plea stated, adding that she is a patient of depression and is undergoing treatment in prison.

The plea said that Pahuja’s application – filed earlier this month seeking to plead guilty of passing on information on Gadoli to the Haryana Police to save her family and herself – was filed under duress “due to mental instability” and “depressed state of mind”. The plea filed through lawyer Sana Raees Khan further stated that Pahuja had pleaded not guilty at the time of framing of charges in the case in 2019 and wants to reiterate that she is innocent and has been falsely implicated.

“The present application for withdrawal has been filed by me out of my own will and volition without any coercion or undue influence,” the plea said. Five police personnel were booked for the murder Gadoli in an alleged fake encounter on February 6, 2016, at a hotel near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The Mumbai Police had booked Pahuja, who was accompanying the gangster, claiming that she passed on the whereabouts of Gadoli to Haryana Police officers through her mother Sonia, also an accused in the case. Pahuja and her mother are facing charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

Pahuja had said in her earlier plea that Gadoli had threatened to kidnap her father and sister when she refused to meet him, due to which she agreed to cooperate with the Haryana Police but was unaware of the intentions of the co-accused.