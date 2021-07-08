Mumbai: 25-year-old pharmacist missing since June 25

An officer at Chunabhatti Police Station said they a missing persons complaint has been filed.

The Mankhurd Police is on the lookout for a 25-year-old pharmacist who has been missing since June 25.

Sandeep Barmade had left his residence in Mankhurd on the morning of June 25. He was seen getting in the Harbour Line train to a medical store at Chunabhatti where he worked.

However, sources said that instead of getting down at Chunabhatti, he went in the opposite direction and got off at Panvel station the same day. Since then, he has not been spotted.

Barmade’s family alleges he had a fallout with his employer, which could be linked to why he is missing.

An officer at Chunabhatti Police Station said a missing persons complaint has been filed, and the police is probing the case.