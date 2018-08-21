Sanatan Prabhat notice to seekers: Chant and pray if you fear arrest

Gondhalekar was an avid reader of Sanatan Prabhat. He himself was a subscriber of Sanatan Prabhat and had appealed to others to take up its subscription. (Representational) Gondhalekar was an avid reader of Sanatan Prabhat. He himself was a subscriber of Sanatan Prabhat and had appealed to others to take up its subscription. (Representational)

Hindutva outfit Sanatan Sanstha’s mouthpiece Sanatan Prabhat on Monday published a notice for its seekers that they should “increase chanting and prayers” if they fear they would also get “falsely arrested” in view of the series of arrests of “innocent” Hindus. The notice comes a day after the state Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested former Shiv Sena corporator Shrikant Pangarkar from Jalna in connection with the Nalasopara explosives and weapons seizure case.

The notice, titled “Chant and pray if there is unfounded fear of arrest” in Monday’s Sanatan Prabhat, stated, “Due to series of arrests of innocent Hindus, it is obvious that some Hindutva loyalists, Dharmapremi (religion lovers) and Sadhak (seekers) would fear that they would also get falsely arrested. Those having such fear should increase chanting and prayers.” The notice asks seekers to chant “Kuldevta” or “Bhagvan Shri Krishna” or both. The notice further claims that even after such unjust actions (of arrests of Hindutva activists), the truth will win in the end.

Meanwhile, Pangarkar is suspected to have links with the Sanatan Sanstha. He is the fourth person arrested in this case. Earlier, the ATS had arrested three Hindutva activists — Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar and Sudhanva Gondhalekar — on August 10 and recovered about 20 crude bombs, pistols, magazines and explosive material from Nalasopara and Pune.

READ | Shiv Sena ex-corporator main person behind funding arms and ammunition: ATS to court

Gondhalekar was an avid reader of Sanatan Prabhat. He himself was a subscriber of Sanatan Prabhat and had appealed to others to take up its subscription. The ATS has alleged that the suspects were planning attacks in different cities of Maharashtra. The ATS arrested the trio following clues obtained from the Karnataka police investigation into the Gauri Lankesh murder case.

ATS sources said that the interrogation of Kalaskar allegedly revealed the involvement of Sachin Prakashrao Andure of Aurangabad in the murder of anti-superstition activist Dr. Narendra Dabholkar. Accordingly, ATS questioned Andure and later the information was passed on to the CBI team, which is probing the Dabholkar murder case lodged at the Deccan police station in Pune. The CBI then arrested Andure from Pune on Saturday.

The court remanded him in CBI’s custody. The agency has alleged that Andure is among those who shot dead Dabholkar on V R Shinde bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013. The CBI also suspects that Andure is associated to Sanatan Sanstha seeker Virendrasinh Tawade, who was arrested in the Dabholkar murder case on September 8, 2016 and allegedly hatched the murder conspiracy.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App