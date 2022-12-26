Samruddhi Mahamarg: Wayside amenity bids likely to be opened Monday

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is likely to open the wayside amenity bids for Samruddhi Mahamarg Monday. The MSRDC, which is the project implementing authority for the expressway, had called for bids with a submission deadline of December 23.

The cumulative reserve price for all wayside locations is Rs 235.40 crore. The one proposing to pay the highest upfront lease premium over and above this reserve price will be declared as the selected bidder for the development of the given land parcels in accordance with the provisions of the ‘agreement to lease’ and the ‘lease deed’, the MSRDC said.

The participating bidders had to pay Rs 5 crore as the ‘security deposit’. In the case of the selected bidder, the security money will be retained till it deposits the ‘performance security’ before signing the agreement to lease.

The MSRDC opened to traffic the 520 km-long stretch from Shirdi to Nagpur comprising a total of 23 toll plazas. At these toll plazas, provisions for dry snacks, emergency car repair, and toilet facilities have been made. As per the MSRDC, wayside amenity development along the Samruddhi Mahamarg will be on the lines of the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

Notably, in just seven days since it was partially opened to traffic, over 50,000 vehicles have used the Samruddhi Mahamarg, generating a toll revenue of nearly Rs 2 crore. The remaining stretch from Shirdi to Mumbai is expected to be ready by July 2023, completing the entire 701 km-long expressway between Nagpur and Mumbai.