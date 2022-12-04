Samruddhi Mahamarg: Shinde, Fadnavis go on ‘test drive’ ahead of opening by PM Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a ‘test drive’ Sunday on Samruddhi Mahamarg, the newly built highway which is set for partial inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. In fact, Fadnavis himself drove the car on the 520-km-long phase-1 stretch of the project between Nagpur and Shirdi, which will be opened on December 11.

Samruddhi Mahamarg is a pet project of Devendra Fadnavis which was initiated when he was chief minister during the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government. Officially named the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, it is also known as the Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication expressway. Phase-1 of the project was to be inaugurated earlier this year, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Once the entire 701-km highway is operational, it is believed that it will boost development opportunities in regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha, drought-prone regions of the state which are also BJP strongholds.

Meanwhile, the 181-km phase-2 stretch between Shirdi and Mumbai, which ends in Thane’s Vadpe, will be ready in the next one year, officials said. Since this highway will be used by commercial vehicles going to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) from Nagpur, the 23.5-km Mumbai-Nashik highway (NH 3), between Vadpe and Majiwada in Thane, will also be revamped.

Once opened, Samruddhi Mahamarg will reduce the travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai by six hours. Currently, one has to take NH 3 (Mumbai-Dhule) and NH 6 (Dhule-Nagpur) to reach Nagpur, travelling 800 km.

Maharashtra has spent over Rs 55,000 crore on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Highway project. The highway will have 24 interchanges, 38 bridges over 30 metres long and 283 bridges that are less than 30 metres.