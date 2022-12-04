scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Samruddhi Mahamarg: Shinde, Fadnavis go on ‘test drive’ ahead of opening by PM Modi

The 520-km phase-1 stretch of Samruddhi Mahamarg between Nagpur and Shirdi will be opened on December 11.

maharashtra news, eknath shinde, devendra fadnavis, indian expressMaharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a ‘test drive’ Sunday on Samruddhi Mahamarg, the newly built highway which is set for partial inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. In fact, Fadnavis himself drove the car on the 520-km-long phase-1 stretch of the project between Nagpur and Shirdi, which will be opened on December 11.

Samruddhi Mahamarg is a pet project of Devendra Fadnavis which was initiated when he was chief minister during the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government. Officially named the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, it is also known as the Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication expressway. Phase-1 of the project was to be inaugurated earlier this year, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Once the entire 701-km highway is operational, it is believed that it will boost development opportunities in regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha, drought-prone regions of the state which are also BJP strongholds.

Meanwhile, the 181-km phase-2 stretch between Shirdi and Mumbai, which ends in Thane’s Vadpe, will be ready in the next one year, officials said. Since this highway will be used by commercial vehicles going to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) from Nagpur, the 23.5-km Mumbai-Nashik highway (NH 3), between Vadpe and Majiwada in Thane, will also be revamped.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...Premium
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path
Row over Paresh Rawal remarks | Ahmedabad’s Bengali migrants have a...Premium
Row over Paresh Rawal remarks | Ahmedabad’s Bengali migrants have a...

Once opened, Samruddhi Mahamarg will reduce the travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai by six hours. Currently, one has to take NH 3 (Mumbai-Dhule) and NH 6 (Dhule-Nagpur) to reach Nagpur, travelling 800 km.

More from Mumbai

Maharashtra has spent over Rs 55,000 crore on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Highway project. The highway will have 24 interchanges, 38 bridges over 30 metres long and 283 bridges that are less than 30 metres.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 04:41:27 pm
Next Story

No eviction again on Bigg Boss 16. Are makers being desperate for content?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close