Samruddhi corrdior: 83% land already acquired, rest to be done through Land Acquisition Act

Having acquired 83 per cent of the total private land required for the construction of the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) proposes to acquire the remaining 17 per cent of the land through compulsory acquisition, invoking the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

“We have acquired 83.27 per cent of the land and will acquire the remaining land through compulsory acquisition,” said Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Joint Managing Director, MSRDC.

The MSRDC has so far purchased 5883.46 hectares of land by direct purchase, while it altogether requires 7065.24 hectares for the Right of Way (RoW).

This was purchased paying five times the value of the land. So far, 21,239 farmers have been paid Rs 5,472.35 crore for the land. However, the remaining land, which will be purchased through compulsory acquisition will only fetch four times the value of the land.

According to MSRDC, they are finding it difficult to acquire this land, not because of any opposition to the project but due to other technical issues.

“There is no opposition to the project now and we have all the landowners on board. However, we are unable to acquire this land due to family disputes, unclear titles or demand for more money,” he added.

The least amount of private land has been purchased from Thane district where only 76.52 per cent of land has been procured, followed by Jalna district (79.14%). Meanwhile, the maximum land has been purchased in Nagpur district at 93.35 per cent.

The Samruddhi Corridor also requires 1,261.26 hectares of government land, which includes 536.57 hectares of forest land. Altogether, the construction of the 701-km corridor will require 8326.5 hectares land in 10 districts.

