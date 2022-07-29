8 of 10 samples from state test negative for monkeypox, results of two awaited

Amid confirmation of four monkeypox cases in the country, the state’s public health department had sent samples of ten patients to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. Of these, eight have tested negative for the virus while the reports of two more are awaited.

Two of the ten suspected patients are from Mumbai. “We ran a diagnosis and sent their samples to the NIV for testing. Both the results came negative. One of them had chicken pox and the other suspected patient was diagnosed with a dermatological condition,” an officer from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Of the two suspected patients in Mumbai, one had a travel history from an affected country. Both the patients were referred from a private hospital to Kasturba Gandhi hospital. The BMC’s executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said one of the two patients is a 30-year-old.

Unlike Covid-19, monkeypox is not a disease new to mankind. The first monkeypox case in a human was detected as far back as 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said the virus spreads from person to person through close contact with someone who has a monkeypox rash, including through face-to-face, skin-to-skin, mouth-to-mouth, or mouth-to-skin contact, including those of a sexual nature.

As a precautionary measure, 28 beds have been preserved at the civic-run Kasturba Gandhi hospital which has already started testing samples. Sanjeev Kumar, additional commissioner, BMC said the hospital’s laboratory will also run tests for monkeypox. “The lab has adequate mechanisms to run the tests. However, for the reconfirmation, we would send the samples to the NIV,” Kumar said.

Dr Pradeep Awate, the state surveillance officer, said there was no need to panic, adding that adequate infrastructure was put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic to handle any possible outbreak of monkeypox. “We have enough isolation beds and now, with all our healthcare workers being trained in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, we will be better prepared to handle any situation,” he added.

He further said of the 10 suspected patients, 3 had overseas travel history.