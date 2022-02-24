Sameer Wankhede’s statement recorded in bar licence case

Thane’s Kopri police Wednesday recorded the statement of former Narcotics Control Burea’s Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. The statement was recorded in connection with the FIR of cheating and forgery registered against Wankhede for allegedly falsifying his age in order to get a liquor bar licence.

A case was registered against Wankhede on February 19 based on the complaint lodged by an excise department official alleging that Wankhede had allegedly submitted a false affidavit claiming to be an adult while applying in February 1997 for a licence to sell liquor. The excise department later found out that according to the complaint, Wankhede had not been 18 years old at the time as per his birth certificate.

According to the police, Wankhede appeared before the investigating officer on Wednesday morning. The officer said his statement was recorded for more than seven hours and he was asked about the documents he submitted to get the licence.