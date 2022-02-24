scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Must Read

Sameer Wankhede’s statement recorded in bar licence case

A case was registered against Wankhede on February 19 based on the complaint lodged by an excise department official alleging that Wankhede had allegedly submitted a false affidavit claiming to be an adult while applying in February 1997 for a licence to sell liquor.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 24, 2022 10:01:40 am
The excise department later found out that according to the complaint, Wankhede had not been 18 years old at the time as per his birth certificate. (File)

Thane’s Kopri police Wednesday recorded the statement of former Narcotics Control Burea’s Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. The statement was recorded in connection with the FIR of cheating and forgery registered against Wankhede for allegedly falsifying his age in order to get a liquor bar licence.

A case was registered against Wankhede on February 19 based on the complaint lodged by an excise department official alleging that Wankhede had allegedly submitted a false affidavit claiming to be an adult while applying in February 1997 for a licence to sell liquor. The excise department later found out that according to the complaint, Wankhede had not been 18 years old at the time as per his birth certificate.

More from Mumbai

According to the police, Wankhede appeared before the investigating officer on Wednesday morning. The officer said his statement was recorded for more than seven hours and he was asked about the documents he submitted to get the licence.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement