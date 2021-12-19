Sameer Wankhede’s sister filed defamation complaint against Nawab Malik

YASMEEN WANKHEDE, sister of Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Saturday approached a magistrate court in Andheri with a criminal complaint seeking action against cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik for alleged defamatory statements against her.

Wankhede objected to several tweets and television interviews of Malik and said that the same contained scandalous allegations against her, despite knowing fully well that the same were untrue.

The complainant, through advocate Vivek Pandey claimed that Malik made “false” claims against her with “deliberate attempt to malign her image and deputation”, and to make a perception that Wankhede threatens to extort money from people, which is not true.

The complaint added that such statements were made by Malik to threaten and coerce the central agency from “duly performing its duties by indulging in making serious and false allegations against the family members with an attempt to create obstruction in free and fair investigation being carried out by the agency.”

Yasmeen claimed that the police did not take any action on her complaints, therefore she was prompted to move the Metropolitan magistrate at Andheri seeking issuance of notice for offenses punishable under Sections 354D (stalking), 500 (defamation) and 509 (words, gestures insulting modesty of woman) under the IPC.