Sameer Wankhede’s father files contempt plea against Nawab Malik in Bombay High Court

Dhyandev Wankhede, father of former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, on Wednesday moved a contempt plea in the Bombay High Court against Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik claiming breach of an undertaking given to the court last month.

Wankhede claimed that despite assuring the high court, Malik made defamatory statements against his family on December 28, January 2 and January 3.

On December 10, Malik tendered an unconditional apology in the high court for “wilfully breaching” his undertaking given to the court that he would not be making statements against Dhyandev Wankhede and his family.

Malik had given an assurance that he would not make any comments or pass any remarks against Wankhede’s family. However, he said that his statement or undertaking would not prevent him from commenting on the political misuse of central agencies and the conduct of their officers in the course of performance of their official duties henceforth. The court then accepted Malik’s apology. Malik maintained that he made the statements as an NCP spokesperson and not in an individual capacity.

Read | Sameer Wankhede returns to DRI after NCB tenure ends

Wankhede, who has filed the defamation suit seeking Rs 1.25 crore in damages, told the high court that the documents posted and relied upon by Malik to defame him and his family were not public documents, and hence the NCP leader had violated their right to privacy. He further alleged that Malik “did not even duly verify” the documents.

Wankhede claimed that it is “abundantly clear” that Malik, by making public statements against the petitioner and his family members, targetting the latter’s caste/religion as well as his personal integrity, has willfully breached the statement made by him before the high court and should be held for contempt of court against the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

The Bombay High Court will hear Wankhede’s contempt plea and interim application in his defamation suit in due course.