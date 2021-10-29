Sameer Wankhede writes to SC panel over his ‘harassment’

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede wrote to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Thursday alleging harassment in connection with the recent allegations made against him by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

The NCP leader has accused Wankhede, who is in charge of the case against Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, of taking the benefit of reservation for Scheduled Castes to clear the Civil Services exam, despite being a Muslim. Malik has over the past few days released a purported birth certificate and nikahnama of Wankhede as “proof”.

The nikahnama released by Malik, of Wankhede’s marriage with his first wife, dated December 7, 2006, shows his name as Sameer Dawood Wankhede.

Dr Zaheed Qureshi, the father of Wankhede’s first wife, told reporters Thursday that the Wankhede family were practising Muslims in 2006 when the marriage took place. Qureshi claimed he had known the family for four-five years before the wedding.

Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar wrote a public post to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking help and claiming that her family was being targeted. Along with her in-laws, Redkar also met BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who condemned the “slanderous” campaign against the family.

In her post addressed to Chief Minister Thackeray, Redkar said: “In the kingdom of Shivaji, the dignity of a woman has been played with and she is being mocked.”

On Thursday, Malik also claimed that the organiser of the alleged rave party aboard the cruise ship Cordelia, in connection with which Aryan was arrested, was a friend of Wankhede and asked why no action had been taken against him.

The NCB team conducting a vigilance inquiry against Wankhede, on allegations that he had tried to extort money from Shah Rukh Khan over the Aryan case, has recorded statements of a few more witnesses. An official said that Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the alleged Cordelia drug bust case, who made the allegation against Wankhede, had not appeared before them to record his statement.