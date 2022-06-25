Sameer Wankhede to file plea against excise commissioner order

FORMER NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede told the Bombay High Court on Friday that the State Excise Commissioner has dismissed his appeal challenging the order passed by the Thane Excise Collector cancelling the liquor licence for a bar owned by him in Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

Wankhede’s liquor licence was cancelled for allegedly falsifying his age to obtain the same. He had approached the High Court in February challenging the Thane Excise Collector order.

An FIR was registered at Kopari police station in Thane on charges of giving false information on oath, cheating and forgery among other sections of the IPC, based on a complaint lodged by an excise department official, who had claimed that Wankhede posed as an adult to get the licence.

On Friday, advocate Vishal Thadani for Wankhede sought from a division bench of Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice

S M Modak a permission to withdraw the petition as his appeal before the state excise commissioner was rejected on June 16.

The bench allowed Wankhede to withdraw the plea and granted liberty to file a fresh petition challenging the June 16 order.