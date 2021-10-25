Wankhede row: Never seen Central agencies so active, says Walse Patil after meeting with CM Thackeray

MAHARASHTRA CHIEF Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday held a meeting during which they also discussed issues relating to allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Patil said that the Central agencies “have been so active for the first time in history.”

Responding to a question, Walse Patil said, “I had a brief discussion about this issue (alleged forging of documents by Wankhede) with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. I was here to attend a meeting related to another topic.”

In response to another query, he said, “Central agencies have been so active for the first time in history. I have never seen such activism earlier in my career by one government against another.”