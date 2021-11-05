Sameer Wankhede taken off Aryan Khan case; sought for transfer, he says

Sameer Wankhede, who has been at the centre of a political storm following allegations of extortion in the cruise drugs bust case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, was Friday removed from the case.

The drugs bust case along with five other cases, including the ones involving NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan and actor Armaan Kohli, have been transferred from Mumbai to Delhi operations unit of NCB.

Speaking on the development, Wankhede said he had earlier sought for the cases to be transferred.

Wankhede is facing an NCB vigilance probe into allegations levelled by a witness in the cruise ship case, Prabhakar Sail, of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by agency officials and independent witnesses to let off Aryan. The NCB official has, meanwhile, denied any wrong-doing.

Late last month, the Maharashtra government had told the Bombay High Court that it will not arrest NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede without giving him prior notice of three working days in connection with allegations of extortion and corruption levelled against him.

Wankhede had approached the High Court seeking transfer of the Mumbai Police’s probe into complaints of alleged extortion against NCB officers, including himself, to the CBI.

NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan, who was arrested in January along with two others in connection with a drugs case, was granted bail last month. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had claimed that the accused — Khan, Rahila Furniturewala and Karan Sejnani – had conspired to procure, sell, purchase and transport 194.6 kg of ganja and 6 CBD (cannabidiol) sprays, categorised as commercial quantity.

Meanwhile, actor Armaan Kohli had recently approached the Bombay High Court for bail, after the special court rejected the same while stating that there is prima facie evidence of illicit trafficking and purchase of drugs against him.

Kohli was arrested along with five others, including alleged peddlers in July. The NCB had also seized Kohli’s phone and claimed to have found incriminating evidence in the form of photographs and chats regarding an international drug cartel.