Sameer Wankhede, wife move Mumbai court seeking directive to social media platforms to block posts ‘maligning them’

Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede, and his wife have approached a sessions court seeking a directive for social media companies to block individuals who were trying to “malign” them.

In the plea filed before the Dindoshi sessions court, Wankhede has sought a permanent injunction against Google India, Facebook, including its sub-organisations Instagram and Whatsapp, and Twitter. The suit seeks that they be restrained from allowing “unsubstantiated and baseless posts” against him, his wife, actor Kranti Redkar and any of their relatives on any of the channels being hosted by the companies. The petition also seeks action against them under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The case is scheduled to come up for hearing on December 17.

The suit, along with a notice of motion filed through Rex Legalis, said that “sponsored misinformation” is being spread by various “unscrupulous elements” at the behest of individuals against whom Wankhede has acted in his professional capacity and those affected by his investigations.

The plea adds that during his career, his postings have been in Mumbai and “most of the offenders are either connected to politics or the film industry”. He has claimed that such people are connected with local authorities and social media channels run by the companies he has named.

“The modus operandi is such that the defendants and mainstream media interchangeably feed off each other, such that gossip, wilful rumours and character assassination done on the defendants’ channels are picked up by the mainstream media…,” the plea reads, while adding that various users of the sites “blow out of proportion”, the unsustained gossip and rumours.

The couple also accused the companies of having not taken any steps against such “smear campaigns”.

The suit read that while an SIT has been formed for an inquiry into allegations against him, “it is only just and fair” that the defendants are directed to prevent misuse of their platforms to defame a government servant “who has no other remedy”.

It added that there are now attacks not only against him, but his wife and distant relatives. The plea stated that the companies have a “social and moral responsibility towards the society at large and especially to the jobless and morally illiterate youth who are following such media channels”, forwarding posts from the social media platforms on various messaging applications “unknowingly claiming the same to be true and well documented”.

During the previous hearing last month, time was sought to implead the American entities of the defendants on behalf of Wankhede.