Sameer Wankhede moves HC against show-cause notice by caste scrutiny panel

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Wednesday approached the Bombay High Court challenging a show-cause notice issued by Mumbai District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee on April 29, calling it to be “illegal, arbitrary and against the provisions of law.”

Wankhede said that April 29 order of the panel stated that “considering complaints, documents etc it proves that petitioner belongs to Muslim caste and follows Muslim religion.”

In view of its opinion, the panel on April 29 issued a show-cause notice to Wankhede as to why it cannot confiscate and cancel his caste certificate dated March 5, 2008 which said Wankhede belonged to “Mahar community.”

Wankhede, in his plea filed through advocate Bhushan V Mahadik on May 4, claimed that the panel failed to consider his objections about the locus standi (standing) of complaint filed in December, last year by now arrested state cabinet minister Nawab Malik.

Wankhede has sought from court to quash and set aside April 29 show-cause notice. He also urged the constitution of a committee headed by former HC judge to inquire into his caste certificate or in alternative, sought transfer of the enquiry from district panel to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC).

Pending hearing of the plea, Wankhede sought stay on the April 29 decision of the district panel.

Earlier, NCSC had asked the Caste Scrutiny Committee in Maharashtra to expedite the matter of verification of Caste Certificate of the petitioner Sameer Wankhede.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Wankhede has been fighting allegations made by Nawab Malik that the officer forged his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job as an IRS officer under the SC quota after clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

Malik had alleged that Wankhede is Muslim by birth. He had claimed that Wankhede’s father’s name was Dawood and not Dnyandev. Wankhede had denied all allegations.

Wankhede was leading the probe in the cruise ship drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested.

HC will hear the plea in due course.