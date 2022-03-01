Sambhajiraje ends fast as MVA govt accepts his demands for Marathas

Rajya Sabha MP Chhattrapati Sambhajiraje on Monday ended his fast after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government promised to implement all his demands regarding Maratha reservation and other welfare schemes.

The decision came at the end of a three-hour meeting convened by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other cabinet colleagues at his official residence Varsha. Sambhajiraje was represented by a delegation of the Sakal Maratha Samanvyayak Samiti.

Amid chanting of slogans — Chattrapati Sambhajiraje aga badho hum tumhare saith hain, Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha — he ended his fast after accepting orange juice from two children and his wife, Sanyogeetaraje. This was followed by Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, urban development minister Eknath Shinde and medical education minister Amit Deshmukh offering juice to Sambhajiraje.

Before Sambhajiraje ended his protest, three cabinet ministers conveyed the government’s decision pertaining to Maratha reservation to Sambhajiraje.

Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde said, “The charter of demands made by Sambhajiraje has been accepted in totality. The government will implement all the decisions in time-bound manner.”

The list of demands are as follows:

A vision document for SARTHI will be prepared after consultation with experts by June 30, 2022; skill development programmes along with new professional courses will be incorporated; all vacant posts in SARTHI will be filled by March 15, 2022; land will be provided for seven sub-centres of SARTHI; the Annabhau Patil Arthik Mahamandal was provided Rs 100 crore of which Rs 80 crore was released, the remaining Rs 20 crore will be made available soon; Rs 100 crore will be given through supplementary demands; a new credit guarantee loans policy for Maratha students studying abroad and professional courses will be evolved; the loan amount will be raised from Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh; the administrators in Annabhau Patil Arthik Mahamamdal will be appointed before March 15, 2022.

The most important decision taken by the government was to consider the appointments of all students whose selection was under Maratha reservation till September 9, 2020. The government has agreed to create new posts to accommodate these candidates in government jobs.

Addressing the gathering at Azad Maidan, Sambhajiraje said, “Since the government has agreed to enforce all our demands effectively, I end my fast.”

Sambhajiraje represents not only the Maratha community but also OBCs.