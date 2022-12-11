Samajwadi Party MLA slams govt for spreading fear with statements on ‘love jihad’

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh on Saturday slammed the state government for spreading fear in the minds of citizens by making statements, which imply the state will have a law against ‘love jihad’.

On Saturday, Rais in a statement on social media said, “Yesterday, Devendra Fadnavis, who is the deputy CM of Maharashtra, made a statement, that a law will be made for ‘love jihad’. ‘Love jihad’ is a concept that does not really exist. But BJP leaders are making a big deal out of it to present it to the people of Maharashtra. DCM has now created fear in the minds of couples, who have had inter-caste marriages… in the minds of the majority community, it is being portrayed that some very big fight is brewing.”

Speaking to the media on Friday, Fadnavis said the state government is studying laws regarding inter-faith conversions passed by other Indian states and has not yet taken a call on such a law of its own. He was replying to a question about Maharashtra’s stand regarding a law for ‘love jihad’.