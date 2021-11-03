Cruise drug raid case: Sam D’Souza moves anticipatory bail plea in Bombay HC, says fears arrest by Mumbai SIT

Sam D’Souza, who was named as the person who allegedly brokered a deal, purportedly between actor Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani and panch witness K P Gosavi in the Cordelia Cruise ship drug bust case to “help” actor’s son Aryan Khan, has approached the Bombay High Court with an anticipatory bail plea. He has sought three working days’ notice before any coercive action is taken against him.

A vacation bench of Justice S P Tavade, is likely to hear the plea this evening.

The Maharashtra government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into complaints of alleged extortion against NCB officers and other private individuals. In his plea, D’Souza has said that certain politicians from the ruling government have taken his name in press conferences and he feared his arrest over the same.

He also claimed that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from Dadlani to get Aryan released and said that panch-witness Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail are “fraud and main conspirators’. D’Souza said he ensured money was returned to Dadlani through her husband.

Sanville Adrian D’Souza alias Sam D’Souza said NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede had no role in the alleged deal, and Gosavi had only pretended to be in touch with him. D’Souza claimed he made Gosavi return the money after realising that he was a “fraud”.

Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the case and who claimed to have been employed as a bodyguard by Gosavi, earlier through purported affidavit had alleged of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by agency officials and independent witnesses to let off Aryan Khan .

D’Souza’s name cropped up last month when Sail alleged that he heard Gosavi speaking on the phone with D’Souza, asking him to strike a deal with Dadlani for Rs 25 crore, of which Rs 8 crore was to be given to Wankhede.

The pre-arrest bail plea stated that D’Souza had arranged a meeting between Dadlani and Gosavi in the early hours of October 3 through a “mutual friend” and Dadlani, her husband, Gosavi and some others along with D’Souza met at Lower Parel. D’Souza said he left the spot, and was later informed that Gosavi had taken Rs 50 lakh from Dadlani to “help” Aryan.

D’Souza in his plea said that on October 1, Gosavi called him and said that he was leaving for Mumbai from Ahmedabad and on reaching Mumbai on October 2, Gosavi said he had contacted NCB officials. “On October 2, around 8 pm, the applicant was at Taj Presidency, Fort with his business associates for dinner and during that time he received a call from Sunil Patil (middleman), who informed him that a very influential person was arrested for drugs in Cordelia cruise and requested the applicant to check and verify it,” D’Souza’s plea states.

After Patil insisted, D’Souza went along with his associate in a Toyota Innova Crysta car at green gate area, however, he did not come to know who was the influential person involved in the case, the plea said. “Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali thanked the applicant for helping them connect to NCB officials and Gosavi informed the applicant that the influential person arrested was Aryan Shah Rukh Khan,” it added.

The plea said that D’Souza was informed by Gosavi that Aryan Khan wanted to speak with Dadlani and Gosavi revealed that “Aryan Khan had no drug in his possession till that time and he is innocent” and he convinced that he could help Aryan Khan to get some relief and asked me to connect with Dadlani

D’Souza claimed that he contacted Dadlani through “a mutual friend, a hotelier” and met her at Lower Parel and after she informed of being “a decision maker” herself, D’Souza introduced Dadlani and Gosavi at Lower Parel, where her husband was present.

“Kiran Gosavi showed her a list in which Aryan Khan’s name was not present and he can help Aryan get out of this situation. Gosavi and Dadlani were discussing and we were asked to stay aside because they were confidential and scared to speak in public and hence we were not part of any discussion that happened between them,” D’Souza claimed

As per plea, on October 3, he was “shocked” to learn that an FIR was registered against Aryan and that Patil had taken Rs 50 lakh from Dadlani through Prabhakar Sail, he learnt that Gosavi was a ‘fraud,” the money was eventually returned.

“The applicant saw that Kiran had saved mobile no. as SW2, thereby showing that he was connected with top NCB officials; however, the truecaller pop up showed the name of Prabhakar Sail…After coming to know that Kiran Gosavi was a fraud, the applicant’s only motive was to recover the money and save his image…Therefore, he connected Sunil Patil (middleman) and Kiran Gosavi and recovered the money and return the said money back to Pooja Dadlani, through her husband,” the plea said.