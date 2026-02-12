Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma receives threat email

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Mumbai police are investigating a threat email allegedly received by actor Aayush Sharma, brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. A senior police officer confirmed that Sharma, who is also a Bollywood actor, recently received a threatening email in which the sender allegedly demanded ransom in cryptocurrency.
According to the official, the email was sent using ProtonMail, an encrypted email service, and efforts are underway to trace the identity and location of the sender. “The crime branch team is in touch with the family and doing whatever is legally required. The cyber team has been trying to trace the sender’s identity and location,” the senior officer said.
However, police said the threat does not appear to be linked to any underworld figure or organised gang. Investigators suspect the email may be the work of a mischief maker rather than a professional extortion attempt. The official added that in previous cases involving gang related ransom threats, the senders typically do not use ProtonMail.
When asked whether an FIR had been registered in the case, the police said the family is cooperating with the investigation and necessary legal procedures are being followed.
Separately, Mumbai Police are also probing a WhatsApp audio threat allegedly received by a staff member of actor Ranveer Singh. A senior crime branch official said a dedicated team from the Anti Extortion Cell and the Crime Intelligence Unit has been formed to investigate the matter. The audio message is suspected to have links to the Bishnoi gang.
While a formal FIR has not yet been registered in the Ranveer Singh related case, the official said required legal formalities are underway and police teams are in constant touch with the staff member concerned.
