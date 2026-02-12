Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma receives threat email

Mumbai police are investigating a threat email allegedly received by actor Aayush Sharma, brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. A senior police officer confirmed that Sharma, who is also a Bollywood actor, recently received a threatening email in which the sender allegedly demanded ransom in cryptocurrency.

According to the official, the email was sent using ProtonMail, an encrypted email service, and efforts are underway to trace the identity and location of the sender. “The crime branch team is in touch with the family and doing whatever is legally required. The cyber team has been trying to trace the sender’s identity and location,” the senior officer said.