Salman Khan threat letter probe: Mumbai crime branch team heads to Delhi to quiz gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

The Mumbai crime branch Wednesday dispatched a team to Delhi to question gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the threat letter sent to Salim Khan and his son and Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The crime branch is conducting a parallel probe in the matter while the Bandra police are investigating the case.

The note found in Bandra mentioned, “Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Moosewala Hoga G.B L.B… (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, very soon you will meet Moosewala’s fate.)” It is speculated that G.B. and L.B. may refer to gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.

A senior officer said, “While we are not sure that the threat letter was sent by the gangsters, we do not want to leave any possibility unexplored. Hence we have sent a team to Delhi to question Bishnoi, who is in the custody of Delhi police.”

The Delhi police took custody of Bishnoi in connection with an earlier case of supplying arms to other gangs. An official said that they are hoping to question Bishnoi along with the Delhi police team.

Bishnoi’s name first cropped up in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by unidentified persons in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. Punjab police said that the killing was executed at the behest of Bishnoi and his Canada-based partner Goldie Brar.

In their probe so far, the Mumbai Police have recorded the statements of Salman and Salim Khan and also enhanced the security around the actor’s residence in suburban Bandra. The police also took the statements of two bodyguards of Salim Khan.

Bishnoi has in the past threatened and allegedly tried to carry out an attack on Salman Khan owing to his alleged involvement in the blackbuck killing case of 1998 while shooting Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan. Blackbucks are considered holy by the Bishnoi community.