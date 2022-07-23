Salman Khan meets Mumbai top cop; applies for weapon license

July 23, 2022 1:23:44 pm
Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday met newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter’s office in south Mumbai.
According to police sources, the actor has applied for a weapon license.
While Khan said he visited the commissioner who was an “old friend” for congratulating him, the meeting came in the wake of a threat letter received by him last month.
The actor arrived at the Mumbai police headquarters around 4 pm and met Phansalkar, an official said, adding that it was just a courtesy visit and had nothing to do with any case.
Khan also met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre-Patil at the commissioner’s office.
When asked by reporters about the purpose of the visit, the actor said, “He (police commissioner) is an old friend.” Last month, Salman Khan and his father, screenplay writer Salim Khan received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was killed in May.
Khan and his family’s security was enhanced after the incident.
As per the investigators, the Bishnoi gang wanted to extort money from Bollywood personalities.
