Salman house firing case: Guards say actor was home, they heard ‘sound like firecrackers’

Trial began before a special court in Mumbai in the case of firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s home. His personal bodyguard and a police guard deposed before the court about the threats to the actor and the firing in 2024.

On April 14, 2024, shots were fired by two bike-borne men outside the home of Khan’s Bandra residence Galaxy Apartments. The Mumbai police claims that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing. So far, two witnesses have deposed in the case. Khan’s bodyguard, whose identity is protected in the trial, told court that the actor was home at the night of the incident.

“Since last eight years I am serving as a personal bodyguard of cine actor Salman Khan. There is one more guard engaged with me. I am from a private agency. A police guard is also provided for the security since last five to six years, since when the actor had received threat calls from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. There are three other security guards for day time. We relived each other. We used to be always with the actor. When the actor is at the home, we stay there,” the witness told court.

He said that on the night of April 13, 2024, since the actor was at home at Galaxy Apartment in Bandra. The guards were sitting in the security cabin on the ground floor. Around 4am, they heard “noise like firecrackers”.

“I looked at the CCTV screen. I saw that there were two persons on a bike, wearing helmets, firing towards the building. They fired four to five times. Therefore we – myself and other guards, and other present there, immediately went outside from the main gate. At that time both the motorcyclist fled away,” the witness told court on April 20.

The second witness who deposed on Saturday was a police guard, who was on duty at Khan’s residence on the night of the incident. He told court that he rushed out after hearing the firing and found empties of bullets on the floor. The police were then informed and they came to the spot and filed a complaint.

Defence lawyers, Viral Babar and Satyabrat Joshi, representing the accused, asked the witnesses in the cross examination of the topography of the place.

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They also asked the witnesses if they had seen the firing take place and if they had any personal knowledge of the alleged threats to the actor.

Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, the alleged shooters; Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohammed Rafiq Choudhari and Harpal Singh are facing trial under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act and Maharashtra Police Act and Arms Act.

Brothers Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi have been named as wanted accused in the case, along with gang member Ravtaram Swami alias Ravi Godara.

The police claim that the arrested men were working on the instructions of Lawrence, as part of the crime syndicate headed by him, to create terror in the minds of the citizens of Mumbai for establishing the gang’s supremacy to later seek pecuniary gains.