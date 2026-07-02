Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, who is named as a wanted accused in the 2024 firing case outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Bandra house, has sought to voluntarily surrender before the Mumbai court to face the ongoing trial. Anmol, who was deported from the US in November 2025, has not yet been arrested in the firing case, where the trial began against five persons including the alleged shooters.
In a plea filed by Anmol through his lawyers before the special court in Mumbai in June, the gangster has said that he intends to voluntarily surrender and join the judicial proceedings ‘in the interest of fair trial and in the interest of justice’. The plea states that since he is lodged at Tihar jail in New Delhi, in custody in a separate case filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he cannot physically appear before the Mumbai court without an appropriate order for his production.
“It is cogent to mention that three prosecution witnesses have already been examined in absence of the applicant (Anmol),” the plea states. It seeks that the Mumbai court give directions to the superintendent of Tihar jail to produce him before the court on a designated date for his formal surrender, virtually through video-conference. “No prejudice will be caused to the prosecution. In fact, it will expedite trial and legal proceedings and further prevent misuse of the process of law,” the plea states.
Special Judge S R Navander has directed the prosecution to file its response to Anmol’s plea.
Anmol is the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad. The Mumbai Police had filed a chargesheet against the arrested accused and named Lawrence, Anmol, and Rawtaram Swami, as wanted accused. Lawrence, too, remains a wanted accused as he has not been arrested in this case.
On April 14, 2024, shots were fired by two bike-borne men outside the home of actor Khan’s Bandra residence Galaxy Apartments. Police had arrested Vickykumar Gupta and Sagar Pal, who were allegedly on the bike, and subsequently others. The chargesheet filed by the police included the recording of a transcript of an audio conversation onSignal App between Bishnoi and Vickykumar Gupta, who was riding thebike on the day of the firing, found on the phone of one of the accused.
The chargesheet claimed that Anmol had given instructions to Gupta including that he should not wear a helmet, and smoke a cigarette while firing to appear fearless. The Mumbai police claims that the conspiracy of firing at Khan’s home was hatched with the intention of getting a stronghold and supremacy in Mumbai, with the aim of getting pecuniary and other advantages for the Bishnoi gang. It also includesthe statement of Khan, where he has said that he believes that Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang carried out the firing at his residenceto kill him and his family members.
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Trial began in the case in April 2026, with his personal bodyguard anda police guard among those examined as witnesses.
Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues.
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