Wanted in Salman Khan house firing case, Anmol Bishnoi moves court to surrender

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, who is named as a wanted accused in the 2024 firing case outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Bandra house, has sought to voluntarily surrender before the Mumbai court to face the ongoing trial. Anmol, who was deported from the US in November 2025, has not yet been arrested in the firing case, where the trial began against five persons including the alleged shooters.

In a plea filed by Anmol through his lawyers before the special court in Mumbai in June, the gangster has said that he intends to voluntarily surrender and join the judicial proceedings ‘in the interest of fair trial and in the interest of justice’. The plea states that since he is lodged at Tihar jail in New Delhi, in custody in a separate case filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he cannot physically appear before the Mumbai court without an appropriate order for his production.