Bombay HC stays summons issued to Salman Khan in journalist complaint case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday stayed till May 5 a magistrate court order which issued summons and initiated criminal proceedings against actor Salman Khan and one of his bodyguards in connection with a complaint filed by a journalist who had claimed that he was assaulted in 2019. The court had issued summons to the two to appear before it on April 5.

The bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere was hearing the actor’s plea seeking to quash and set aside the summons and proceedings against him.

The journalist had claimed that in April 2019 he, along with a camera person, tried to film Khan while the actor was cycling. He claimed to have taken permission for filming from Khan’s bodyguards, but after the actor noticed it and objected, the bodyguards manhandled him and his phone was snatched.

The journalist, in his complaint before the court, said that when he approached the DN Nagar police they did not file a complaint.

Last month, the Andheri court issued summons against Khan and one of his bodyguards. It had earlier called for a report from the police. The magistrate court had said that prima facie there was sufficient material to proceed against the two under sections 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior advocate Aabad Ponda, representing the actor, argued that his client had only asked his bodyguards to stop the journalist from taking any photos and if proceedings were to be initiated, it should be against his bodyguards. “On the date of the incident, the complainant sent a letter to the police station but there is no mention of Khan. Thereafter, in June when a complaint was filed in court, then the petitioner’s name reflected,” Ponda pointed out.

After the complainant’s lawyer said that his client was undergoing “trauma”, Justice Dere remarked, “You are a journalist and if anybody would have done something to you then you would not have kept quiet. it would have reflected in your complaint to the police.”

The court asked the complainant and other respondents to file an affidavit in reply to the plea and stayed the magistrate court order summoning the actor till further hearing on May 5.