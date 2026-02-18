Salim Khan undergoes surgery at Lilavati, doctors say condition stable

Soon after the news of his hospitalisation emerged, members of the Khan family rushed to the Bandra-based medical facility. His son actor Salman Khan was seen exiting the hospital after visiting his father, while other family members were also present.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 18, 2026 12:11 AM IST
Salim Khan deadSalim Khan passed away in Mumbai at the age of 90. (Photo: Express Archives)
Make us preferred source on Google

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after his health deteriorated, underwent a surgery and is kept on a ventilator.

According to hospital officials, Khan was brought in around 8.30 am after he suffered a haemorrhage.

“He has undergone surgery and is now kept on a ventilator. His condition is stable now. At 11am on Wednesday, we will issue a press bulletin with the consent of the family and relatives,” Dr Jalil Parkar from the hospital said.

“He is stable but under close observation with regard to his clinical status,” Dr Parkar said.

Soon after the news of his hospitalisation emerged, members of the Khan family rushed to the Bandra-based medical facility. His son actor Salman Khan was seen exiting the hospital after visiting his father, while other family members were also present.

Salim Khan is regarded as one of the most influential screenwriters in the history of Hindi cinema. As one half of the iconic Salim–Javed duo, he played a pivotal role in shaping mainstream Bollywood during the 1970s and early 1980s. Over the decades, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar have been associated with several landmark films, including Sholay, Deewar, Zanjeer, and Trishul.

 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)
‘World’s only helicopter to fly at Everest heights will be made in India’: Modi
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement