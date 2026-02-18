Salim Khan undergoes surgery at Lilavati, doctors say condition stable

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after his health deteriorated, underwent a surgery and is kept on a ventilator.
According to hospital officials, Khan was brought in around 8.30 am after he suffered a haemorrhage.
“He has undergone surgery and is now kept on a ventilator. His condition is stable now. At 11am on Wednesday, we will issue a press bulletin with the consent of the family and relatives,” Dr Jalil Parkar from the hospital said.
“He is stable but under close observation with regard to his clinical status,” Dr Parkar said.
Soon after the news of his hospitalisation emerged, members of the Khan family rushed to the Bandra-based medical facility. His son actor Salman Khan was seen exiting the hospital after visiting his father, while other family members were also present.
Salim Khan is regarded as one of the most influential screenwriters in the history of Hindi cinema. As one half of the iconic Salim–Javed duo, he played a pivotal role in shaping mainstream Bollywood during the 1970s and early 1980s. Over the decades, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar have been associated with several landmark films, including Sholay, Deewar, Zanjeer, and Trishul.
