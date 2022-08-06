Salim Fruit acquired assets by issuing threats in Dawood’s name: NIA to court

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) told a special court on Friday that Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, arrested for his alleged links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, “indulged in the unauthorised acquisition of assets” by issuing threats in the name of the gangster and his gang, D company, to raise funds.

Qureshi was arrested by the NIA on Thursday and was produced before a special court on Friday. Special Judge B D Shelke sent Qureshi to NIA custody till August 17. The NIA sought Qureshi’s custody for 15 days stating that it wanted to investigate the extortions carried out by the D gang members through which people, including builders, were threatened, using the name of Dawood Ibrahim and his key associate Chhota Shakeel to carry out the acquisition of properties illegally.

According to the submissions made by the NIA before the court, the agency had searched 29 locations across the country in May. Documents running over 10,000 pages were recovered, including those with details of various properties across the city. The NIA claimed that property documents were found in Qureshi’s possession as well.

Qureshi’s lawyer Viquar Rajguru informed the court that his client runs a chemist shop and is also a real estate agent and therefore has access to several proposals sent to him by builders. He claimed that not a single property was identified by the NIA.

However, the NIA claimed that it has engaged forensic auditors and has found details of two properties at prime locations being taken possession of by issuing threats. The agency said that the statements of five witnesses were recorded and further investigation is on. “When questioned about the documents, he (Qureshi) gave evasive answers and misguided the probe so his custodial interrogation is necessary,” the NIA submitted before the court.

Qureshi’s lawyer told the court that his client was being made a “scapegoat” as he is related to Shakeel. Qureshi is married to Shakeel’s sister-in-law. He added that Qureshi had no criminal antecedents and was previously acquitted in an extortion case.

The NIA told the court that the documents prima facie reveal offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The court granted NIA Qureshi’s custody for further investigation. Qureshi’s name had previously cropped up in the ED’s investigation against NCP minister Nawab Malik and others in connection with a property in Kurla.

Meanwhile, the NIA sought another 90 days to file a chargesheet against two men arrested in May in the same case. The agency told the court that the investigation in the case was “herculean” and another 90 days were needed as it was not restricted within India but was also spread out to neighbouring countries.