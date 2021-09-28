Sakinaka rape-murder case: Accused fought with victim as she left city without his knowledge, Chargesheet

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday submitted a 346-page chargesheet in the Dindoshi sessions court in the case of rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman in Sakinaka early September 10.

The chargesheet — filed within 18 days — as per police states that the arrested accused was “angry” with the victim because she had gone out of the city for 15 to 20 days and this reason led to the fight on the fateful day.

The Mumbai Police during a press conference on September 13 had claimed that the accused and the victim in the Sakinaka murder case where known to each other and a financial dispute between them led to the sexual assault that led to the woman’s death.

The chargesheet, however, does not make any reference to the financial dispute.

Arrested accused Mohan Chouhan, 45, and the woman knew each other for over a year, the police said. Chouhan was allegedly angry with the woman because she had gone out of the city for 15 to 20 days. This reason led to a fight between the two that night.

A CCTV camera right above the crime spot showed Chouhan and the woman meeting each other, and soon after the fight starts, where he is seen assaulting her on a footpath and putting her inside a tempo. The police said the CCTV camera does not show what went on inside the tempo but it lasted for six minutes. The accused allegedly inserted a weapon in her private part. A watchman who witnessed the incident informed the police, who rushed her to Rajawadi hospital where she died the next day.

Apart from this CCTV camera, the police have gone through footage of six-seven other cameras to ascertain Chouhan’s identity. They also recreated the scene of the crime, where Chouhan was made to walk on the footpath till the crime scene and his walk was video-recorded as part of forensic evidence. The forensic report on his blood-soaked clothes has also been submitted before the court. Police sources were silent on the murder weapon, saying some work related to it is pending and that they have not mentioned it in the chargesheet.

The statements of 77 people have been submitted in the chargesheet. The chargesheet was filed under sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) of the IPC and 3 (1) W and 3 (2) A of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The SIT with around 10 officers and men was headed by ACP Jyotsna Rasam.

The incident, that took place on Ganesh Chaturthi, sparked massive outrage, leading to formation of Nirbhaya teams at each police station, who will now maintain a special list of all sexual offenders over the last five years among several other measures for women safety.