Mumbai: Man held for raping homeless woman in Sakinaka

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and booked on charges of rape and attempted murder after he allegedly attacked and brutalised a woman in Sakinaka early on Friday morning. The 32-year-old survivor is now in critical condition.

The incident took place at 3 am when the accused, Mohan Chouhan, pulled the homeless woman inside a tempo and assaulted her. A watchman who saw the woman being beaten up inside the tempo alerted the police control room.

The survivor has been admitted to the Rajawadi Hospital and is yet to regain her consciousness. Her statement will be recorded once she wakes up. For now, an FIR has been registered based on the testimony of the watchman.

After the incident, Chouhan fled from the spot and was tracked to Kurla with the help of CCTV footage and arrested Friday evening. The police are checking if he has any prior criminal record. Chouhan frequents Sakinaka and does odd jobs.

“We have booked the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 307(murder attempt). He will be produced before a magistrate court on Saturday,” said Balwant Deshmukh, senior police inspector of Sakinaka police station.

The rape survivor’s mother told the police that she was alone after being asked to leave home following some altercations. The survivor, who was abandoned by her husband, has two minor daughters.