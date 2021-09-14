Sakinaka Rape Case: Maharashtra CM apprises SC commission about steps taken

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice-chairman Arun Haldar to discuss the Sakinaka rape-murder case and apprise him about the measures police were taking in the matter.

The state government also informed the commission about its decision to compensate the family of the victim and take responsibility for the two children. The women and child welfare department has been directed to provide all help, and immediate financial assistant will be provided to the victim’s family through the social justice department.

The CM suggested that the state and central governments together start a housing project for homeless women, and urged Haldar to take up the cause with the Centre.

The CMO said, “Haldar expressed satisfaction with the quick measures taken by the state government and police department in the Sakinaka case. He admitted that in such a matter there should be no politics.”