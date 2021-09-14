scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 13, 2021
Must Read

Sakinaka Rape Case: Maharashtra CM apprises SC commission about steps taken

The women and child welfare department has been directed to provide all help, and immediate financial assistant will be provided to the victim’s family through the social justice department.

Mumbai |
September 14, 2021 1:48:32 am
The CM suggested that the state and central governments together start a housing project for homeless women, and urged Arun Haldar to take up the cause with the Centre.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice-chairman Arun Haldar to discuss the Sakinaka rape-murder case and apprise him about the measures police were taking in the matter.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The state government also informed the commission about its decision to compensate the family of the victim and take responsibility for the two children. The women and child welfare department has been directed to provide all help, and immediate financial assistant will be provided to the victim’s family through the social justice department.

Also Read |Sakinaka rape, murder: NCW, NCSC teams visit victim kin; suggestions given for daughters’ rehabilitation

The CM suggested that the state and central governments together start a housing project for homeless women, and urged Haldar to take up the cause with the Centre.

Click here for more

The CMO said, “Haldar expressed satisfaction with the quick measures taken by the state government and police department in the Sakinaka case. He admitted that in such a matter there should be no politics.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 13: Latest News

Advertisement