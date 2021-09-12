Sakinaka Rape Case: File chargesheet within a month, Thackeray tells cops

In wake of the rape and murder of a homeless woman in Sakinaka, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday instructed senior police officers to file a chargesheet in the case within a month and also asked them to be alert to ensure that Mumbai’s image of being a safe city is not tarnished.

He further said that homeless women should be shifted to safer places from the streets with the help of NGOs so that they are not vulnerable to such crimes.

“Mumbai is known as one of the safest cities in the country. People have faith in the police and the law and order situation. But we have to be more vigilant in the wake of such incidents,” he said at a meeting with senior police officers in the evening.

The suggestions that he made to the police included fixing hotspots in the cities where women may be attacked or their safety may be at stake and increase patrolling. Also, he suggested that Nirbhaya squads comprising women officers should be set up in each police station and they should visit such hotspots regularly day and night. A watch should be kept on the accused of sexual assault cases or with similar backgrounds, he added.

Thackeray said that speedy justice should be given to the woman so that no one dares to commit such an act again. “All forensic and electronic evidence of the incident, as well as witnesses evidence, should be submitted properly to the court. The case should be presented in a strong manner… it should be ensured that there are no loopholes.”