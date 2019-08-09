Sakinaka police chowky rape case: Non-bailable warrant issued against victim for failing to appear before court

A sessions court last week issued a non-bailable warrant against a woman, who was allegedly raped in the Sakinaka police chowky in 2015 by a policeman. The warrant was issued for not appearing before the court despite a bailable warrant served to her last month.

The victim, who resides out of Mumbai, was summoned to appear as a prosecution witness against the accused, including three policemen, who are in custody since the incident.

The 33-year-old had appeared before the court in February and her examination-in-chief by special public prosecutor Vidya Kasle was completed in the same month. The court had then directed her to appear before it in March for cross-examination by the defence lawyers.

On March 25, Kasle had told the court that the victim had communicated that she could not attend the hearing as she was unwell. Thereafter, she was directed to appear before the court in March but she was not present. Kasle told the court that she was unwell but no medical papers were submitted and hence a bailable warrant was sought by the prosecution.

The court in July issued a bailable warrant and last week issued a non-bailable warrant against her. “Despite of bailable warrant served, witness is not present…issue non-bailable warrant,” the court said in its order.

In 2015, the woman, who worked as a model, and her friend were allegedly apprehended by persons claiming to be police officers in Sakinaka area. The two were allegedly taken in a vehicle and were forced to pay money after being threatened to be booked for engaging in prostitution. The victim was subsequently taken to the police chowky where accused Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Khatpe sexually abused her.

Meanwhile, another accused, police Constable Yogesh Ponde, who was deputed with collecting money from the victim by threatening to file a false case, sought for bail citing delay in completion of the trial. Ponde’s two previous bail applications had been rejected.

While rejecting his bail in 2017, the court had said that Ponde’s role appears to be that of assisting Khatpe at every stage of the offence, including collection of the money extorted from the victim and her friend.

So far, 12 witnesses have deposed in the case, including the victim’s friend. The case will now be heard on August 21.