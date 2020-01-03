Sakinaka fire: Keep hazardous chemicals outside populated areas, says mayor

The fire broke out around 5 pm on December 27 at Ashapura Compound, an industrial estate at Khairani Road. The fire broke out around 5 pm on December 27 at Ashapura Compound, an industrial estate at Khairani Road.

After a fire in Saki Naka, in which two people died, Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said all establishments storing hazardous chemicals should be located outside densely populated areas. The fire took place in Saki Naka’s Industrial Estate a week ago, and one person remains missing.

Pednekar held a review meeting all heads of departments of the BMC, in which she raised the issue of hazardous establishments being located in densely populated residential areas. “The fire in Saki Naka chemical factory could have been dangerous, but the fire brigade brought in under control. In my opinion, such factories…should be located outside densely populated areas,” Pednekar said.

The fire broke out around 5 pm on December 27 at Ashapura Compound, an industrial estate at Khairani Road. Two people were killed, and 42-year-old Pratap Thakkar remains missing.

