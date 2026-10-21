Fire breaks out at massive scrap godown in Mumbai’s Andheri, 2 killed

Two people died and four others sustained burns after a fire broke out at a 16,000-square-foot scrap godown in the Saki Naka area of Mumbai’s Andheri East on Tuesday evening.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster cell, the fire engulfed 60-70 commercial units and chawls located in a ground-floor and partly ground-plus-one structure.

Officials said two charred bodies were recovered from the site.

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“The charred bodies are yet to be identified. Locals rescued all the victims before the fire brigade arrived at the spot, and they were transported to hospitals in private vehicles,” an official told The Indian Express.