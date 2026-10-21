Fire breaks out at massive scrap godown in Mumbai’s Andheri, 2 killed

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two people died and four others sustained burns after a fire broke out at a 16,000-square-foot scrap godown in the Saki Naka area of Mumbai’s Andheri East on Tuesday evening.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster cell, the fire engulfed 60-70 commercial units and chawls located in a ground-floor and partly ground-plus-one structure.
Officials said two charred bodies were recovered from the site.
“The charred bodies are yet to be identified. Locals rescued all the victims before the fire brigade arrived at the spot, and they were transported to hospitals in private vehicles,” an official told The Indian Express.
The officials identified the injured people as Taufiq Qureshi, 20, Jahid Qureshi, 20, Kamal Shah, 47, and Lalchand Gautam, 40.
While Taufiq sustained 80 per cent burns, both Jahid and Kamal sustained 40 per cent burns, and Lalchand sustained 10 per cent burns.
The blaze broke out at around 6.30 pm and was doused around half past midnight, the officials added.
The authorities are ascertaining the cause of the fire.
The affected premises housed electrical installations, garment stocks, plastic granules, scrap material, wooden furniture, empty aerosol containers, LPG cylinders and various types of machinery, among other items.
BMC officials said the injured men were undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital and that the other victims’ bodies were taken for a postmortem.