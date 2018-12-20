Saira Banu’s tweet to PM: Cops say case against Bhojwani being pursued

THREE DAYS after actor Saira Banu tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his appointment to complain about builder Sameer Bhojwani allegedly trying to usurp her bungalow, police said they registered a case against Bhojwani earlier this year and appointed a special counsel to argue their case against him.

Saira Banu (74) approached the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) earlier this year, alleging that Bhojwani was trying to illegally grab the bungalow where she resided with her husband and veteran actor Dilip Kumar.

The EOW booked Bhojwani, following which, he had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail.

“Police have challenged the bail in the Bombay High Court. The next hearing is on January 7,” said a senior police officer.

Police maintained that they were pursuing the case vigorously and appointed special public prosecutor Raja Thakre to argue on their behalf.