Around Town: Inside Sainath Dhaba – the kulcha that Chembur has known since 1972

The original menu was a single dish — aloo kulcha with lightly spiced chole and sirke-wali-pyaaz, chopped. The chole was made without oil, ghee, onion, tomato, garlic or ginger, seasoned instead with a special Amritsari masala and light spices. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

In Chembur Camp — named for the Sindhi families who settled here after Partition and brought their food with them — there is a dhaba that has been making one thing since 1972. No frills, no reinvention. Just kulcha, Amritsari-style, off a tandoor.

We are talking about Sainath Dhaba, which has been a fixture in Chembur for more than 50 years, longer if you count the years before the licence came through in 1978.

The founder Janak Raj Mehra brought a handcart from Amritsar sometime around 1972 or 1973, initially settling in Khar before bringing his family along and making Chembur , and started offering one dish: aloo kulcha with lightly spiced chole and sirke-wali-pyaaz, chopped. The chole was made without oil, ghee, onion, tomato, garlic or ginger — seasoned instead with a special Amritsari masala and light spices. That was the only thing on the menu. There was no plan to expand it. There was barely a plan at all — just a handcart, a tandoor and a recipe from his birthplace, Amritsar.