Sailor, wife, two children found dead in Mumbai, cops suspect suicide

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A sailor, his wife, and their two children, including a 2-month-old infant and a 3-year-old child, were found dead in South Mumbai’s Navy Nagar, the Cuffe Parade police, who are now investigating the matter, told The Indian Express on Sunday.
The deaths came to light on the night of August 15 when the police received information about a family found dead in Navy Nagar.
“We are investigating the case. Preliminary information suggests that the sailor died by hanging. It is premature for us to determine the reason behind the family taking extreme steps,” the police said.
The deaths of the sailor’s wife and their two children are suspected to have been caused by poisoning, according to preliminary findings of the probe.
“It is suspected that the sailor died by hanging and the wife and children died by poisoning. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and further examination. A detailed report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death,” a senior police official from South Mumbai told The Indian Express.
Investigators are examining whether these deaths are connected as well as the circumstances leading up to the incident.
Police officials said the findings at the scene are preliminary and that the exact cause of death will be established after postmortem examination and forensic analysis.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram