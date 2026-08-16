Sailor, wife, two children found dead in Mumbai, cops suspect suicide

Investigators are also examining the circumstances leading up to the incident and whether these deaths are connected. (File Photo)

A sailor, his wife, and their two children, including a 2-month-old infant and a 3-year-old child, were found dead in South Mumbai’s Navy Nagar, the Cuffe Parade police, who are now investigating the matter, told The Indian Express on Sunday.

The deaths came to light on the night of August 15 when the police received information about a family found dead in Navy Nagar.

“We are investigating the case. Preliminary information suggests that the sailor died by hanging. It is premature for us to determine the reason behind the family taking extreme steps,” the police said.

The deaths of the sailor’s wife and their two children are suspected to have been caused by poisoning, according to preliminary findings of the probe.