Sailor discharged from quarantine centre two days ago found hanging

A 23-year-old naval sailor, who was discharged from a Covid-19 quarantine centre two days ago, was found hanging from a tree in Colaba’s naval area early Wednesday.

The Cuffe Parade police, which identified the deceased as Lolgu Naidu, said preliminary investigation has revealed that the sailor died by suicide.

After one of Naidu’s close contacts had tested positive, the deceased was quarantined at an isolation centre at the naval area from July 19. “Naidu underwent a Covid-19 test on August 15 and the result came as negative. His seniors were to send him to ship today,” said Dongre.

Senior Inspector Rajkumar Dongre said: “His body was found hanging from the tree around 6.30 am, following which, our police station was informed and we dispatched a team.” Still alive, Naidu was rushed to Ashwini hospital, where he was declared brought dead before admission.

While no note has been found, the police said that it appears to be a case of suicide. “He hanged himself using a rope,” said an officer.

Naidu, who is unmarried, hails from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, said police.

