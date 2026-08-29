Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Jailed accused files plea, seeks to admit guilt

Shariful, alleged to be a Bangladeshi national, faces charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt, house-breaking, and relevant sections of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act for allegedly entering and residing in India illegally. (File)

The 31-year-old man arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan multiple times in a failed robbery attempt has sought to admit guilt. Mohammed Shariful, who has been in prison for over one and a half years, made an application expressing his willingness to plead guilty.

On Friday, the court sought a reply from the prosecution on the plea.

Shariful, alleged to be a Bangladeshi national, faces charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt, house-breaking, and relevant sections of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act for allegedly entering and residing in India illegally.