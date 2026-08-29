Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Jailed accused files plea, seeks to admit guilt

The maximum punishment under the sections he is charged with is life imprisonment. It is learnt that Islam has sought leniency from the court, while accepting guilt.

Written by: Sadaf Modak
1 min readMumbaiAug 29, 2026 05:17 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan stabbing, Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Shariful, Saif Ali Khan stabbing case Jailed accused files plea, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsShariful, alleged to be a Bangladeshi national, faces charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt, house-breaking, and relevant sections of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act for allegedly entering and residing in India illegally. (File)
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The 31-year-old man arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan multiple times in a failed robbery attempt has sought to admit guilt. Mohammed Shariful, who has been in prison for over one and a half years, made an application expressing his willingness to plead guilty.

On Friday, the court sought a reply from the prosecution on the plea.

Shariful, alleged to be a Bangladeshi national, faces charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt, house-breaking, and relevant sections of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act for allegedly entering and residing in India illegally.

The maximum punishment under the sections he is charged with is life imprisonment. It is learnt that Islam has sought leniency from the court, while accepting guilt.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

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