Saibaba event: Another former TISS student gets Mumbai Police notice

Days after a magistrate court granted bail to a former student of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in a case related to his alleged participation in a gathering to mark the death anniversary of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in 2025, the Mumbai Police has now sent a notice to another former student in the same case.

The notice in connection with an FIR filed nearly a year ago, was issued last week, directing the former student to remain present before the investigating agency for interrogation. The person was not named in the initial FIR. On September 10, the magistrate court granted bail to a 30-year-old student, over a month after his arrest in connection with a gathering held on October 12, 2025, at the institute’s Deonar campus.