Saibaba event: Another former TISS student gets Mumbai Police notice

The notice in connection with an FIR filed nearly a year ago, was issued last week, directing the former student to remain present before the investigating agency for interrogation.

Written by: Sadaf Modak
2 min readMumbaiSep 14, 2026 04:11 AM IST
Saibaba event: Another former TISS student gets Mumbai Police noticeThe person was not named in the initial FIR. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
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Days after a magistrate court granted bail to a former student of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in a case related to his alleged participation in a gathering to mark the death anniversary of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in 2025, the Mumbai Police has now sent a notice to another former student in the same case.

The notice in connection with an FIR filed nearly a year ago, was issued last week, directing the former student to remain present before the investigating agency for interrogation. The person was not named in the initial FIR. On September 10, the magistrate court granted bail to a 30-year-old student, over a month after his arrest in connection with a gathering held on October 12, 2025, at the institute’s Deonar campus.

The court had held that there was no material to link him to Maoist or anti-national mindset, as alleged by the police. The court also cited the Bombay High Court granting interim relief from arrest to another student last month.

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The notice issued to another former student was under section 35 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The Trombay police had filed an FIR in October 2025, naming nine persons — all students at the institute then — for the gathering, based on the complaint of an associate dean.

It was alleged that the students had gathered to pay homage to Saibaba, without permission from the institute. Saibaba, a former Delhi University professor, was convicted in 2017 on allegations of being a Maoist but was acquitted by the Bombay High Court in 2024.

The nine had then filed anticipatory bail pleas before the sessions court. While they were granted interim protection pending hearing, orders on the pleas came only on August 7 this year, with anticipatory bail granted to seven, while denied to two. Of the two, one of the former students was arrested the same day. Police alleged that slogans were raised seeking Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam’s release; and that they possessed downloaded books and other material that the prosecution said reflected Maoist ideology.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

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