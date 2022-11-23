scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Sai resort case | Will file criminal writ petition against Somaiya for defaming me: Anil Parab

Parab said that despite the court giving a status quo order against demolition of the resort, Somaiya has been claiming that the resort will be demolished in order to defame him.

Parab also challenged Somaiya to speak about MLAs and MPs from the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, against whom he had earlier filed complaints before the ED. (File)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab on Tuesday said he will file a criminal writ petition against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for defaming him in connection to the Sai resort case.

Parab also dared Somaiya, who had claimed that the resort in Ratnagiri’s Dapoli will be demolished on Tuesday, to speak about MLAs and MPs of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led group, against whom Somaiya had filed complaints before the ED before they switched over from the Shiv Sena and joined hands with the BJP in June.

“I have said that the resort is owned by my friend Sadanand Kadam, and I have no connection with it. Kadam has also given evidence that proves that the resort is owned by him. However, Somaiya has been defaming me by linking the case and resort to me. The court has given status quo order against the demolition, but he is claiming it would be demolished, which is wrong and is being done to tarnish my image,” Parab said, adding that he has already filed a defamation suit against Somaiya and now he will file a criminal writ petition against him.

Parab also challenged Somaiya to speak about MLAs and MPs from the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, against whom he had earlier filed complaints before the ED.

“Why is he not speaking about them now, after he himself has filed complaints before the ED?”

“I will give answers to all the allegations before court and and prove my innocence,” he added.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 02:24:34 am
