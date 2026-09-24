Sahil Wakode’s parents detained on way to IIT Bombay campus, alleges lawyer

Sahil Wakode’s parents were detained by Mumbai Police in Bhandup on Thursday morning while they were on their way to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay campus in Powai, their lawyer Nikhil Kamble has alleged. According to police, the couple wanted to stage a protest outside the IIT campus, but officials were trying to persuade them to hold it at Azad Maidan instead.

Kamble said the Wakode couple was travelling towards the IIT Bombay campus when they were detained by the police. Kamble also said that the couple was detained at Bhandup police station for almost an hour or so. They were released later.