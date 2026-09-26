IIT Bombay suicide: Students hold candle march, demand external probe

A week after IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode died by suicide, students continuing their sit-in protest at the institute held a candlelight march on campus on Friday night to remember the second-year BTech student and others from the institute who have died by suicide in the past.

Sahil, 20, died by suicide on September 18 after he was allegedly found with a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination.

During the peaceful march, protesting students carried a large poster listing 10 demands, including revisions to their earlier charter. They also reiterated their demands for an independent probe and sought wider reforms in student welfare and disciplinary mechanisms.